Group of Nine exhibit at Hudson Gallery

Join Hudson Gallery in celebrating the wide range of talent, style, vision and voice found in our arts community during their 11th annual Group of Nine exhibit. This year, the featured artists include James Dickerson, Jane Williams, Michelle Arnold Paine, Andrew Gilliatt, Aaron Pickens, Hans Ruebel, Kelly Brown, John Mclaughlin, and Jim Yarrito. The colorful and inspiring mix of works includes sculpture, photography, painting, ceramics, metalwork and glass. Opening reception: 6-8pm on Friday, March 2. On view through March 31.

Hudson Gallery, 5645 N. Main St., Sylvania

419-885-8381 | hudsongallery.net | Free