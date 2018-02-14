Gallery Underway at Jose Martinez Memorial Galeria and the Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center

Artistic changes are underway on Broadway as the Jose Martinez Memorial Galeria and the Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center transforms their art event space into a working gallery, with the first exhibition scheduled for April 25. The Galeria will also add ceramic and screen printing studios, classes and the future option to rent

studio space. Artists interested in showing or selling pieces, contact Lorenzo Flores at 419-241-1655. Submit portfolios to Flores at arts.sqacc@gmail.com.

1222 Broadway St.

419-241-1655 | sqacc.org