From Middle America to the Middle East

See stark images from the heartland of Middle America and the middle eastern country of Oman as two artists visit the University of Toledo for solo shows in the Center for Visual Arts. Nancy Mitchnick, a painter who depicts disintegrating houses and unused industrial buildings, will show works in the CVA Main Gallery through October 6. Ryan Debolski, a painter who received a Fulbright Fellowship in 2014 to the Sultanate of Oman, will show photos from his time in the Arab monarchy through October 31.

The Center for Visual Arts

620 W. Grove Pl. | 419-530-8300

utoledo.edu