If a picture is worth a thousand words, just what would those words be? Find the right phrases to describe your favorite piece of art at the Toledo Museum of Art for the TMA’s 2017 Ekphrastic Writing Poetry Contest. The annual contest of ekphrastic writing (writing about art) asks viewers to describe a TMA collection piece solely through language. All entries are due by March 31. On May 12, notable entries will be read

during a winners reception. For more information,

visit toledomuseum.org/learn/writingcontest