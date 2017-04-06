Have you been to one of The Art Supply Depo’s monthly Drink and Draw sessions? The first Tuesday of every month, head to the shop and draw a nude model, sip on some BYOBooze and learn from session host Nikki Eggerstorfer, a local artist, whose work celebrates the strength of women’s bodies. Head to the Depo for Elixir: New Nudes by Nikki Eggerstorfer, a special exhibit. During the April Art Loop, Thursday, April 20, enjoy heart-opening elixirs and tonics and a session led by Eggerstorfer from 7-8pm.Through Friday, April 21.





The Art Supply Depo

29 S. St. Clair St. | 419-720-6462 | artsupplydepo.com