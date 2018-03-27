Drawing The Human Head: Learn How Now

While drawing a recognizable face might be the easiest thing to learn (seriously, all you need is three dots in an oval), drawing a realistic face is one of the most difficult things for an artist to master. Learn the basics of facial features and musculature during an anatomical drawing class led by local master Jennifer Giovannucci, Drawing the Human Head.

This three-session course, concentrating on anatomy, will include one-hour lectures followed by two hours of drawing practice.

Space is limited. Register in advance. | $95

Ages 18+

(serious younger students accepted with parental permission)

6-9pm | Tuesdays, April 10, 17 and 24

The Art Supply Depo | 29 S. St. Clair St., Toledo

419-720-6462 | artsupplydepo.com