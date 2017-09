He made his mark as a street artist in Detroit, but the Toledo-based visual artist Phybr has slowly started moving from concrete walls to canvas. See what the artist describes as his “most intimate body of work to date” during his solo exhibition, PHYBR/Into Pieces. This emotional, graphic, imaginative show opens on Friday, October 6 will be on view through November 17.

The Art Supply Depo

29 S. St. Clair St. | 419-720-6462

Artsupplydepo.com