“Everything, eventually, comes back into style.” Typical thinking is that the cliché is true, but a look at the past shows not every style enjoys the rebound.

Curious about what past trends were popular, and how designers created buzz before the age of fashion blogs and Instagram? Witness the Toledo Museum of Art’s collection of historic tastemakers during Circle 2445 Tours: Haute Couture.

3-4:30pm. Sunday, August 13.

Free for Circle 2445 members. $10/non-members.

Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., 419-255-8000. couturetour.eventbrite.com