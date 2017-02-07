Debate the nature of “celebrity” at the Toledo Museum of Art’s new exhibit Framing Fame: 19th and 20th Century Celebrity Photography. Are Abraham Lincoln and Ron Jeremy on the same level of celebrity? Do reality stars count as celebrities? With 55 images sourced from the Museum’s extensive collection of works on paper, this exhibit seeks to document the ever-changing nature of celebrity and to explore the concept of fame over time. Celebrity photos displayed date from the 1860s to the present. The Museum is closed Mondays. 10am-5pm. Saturday, March 4-Sunday, June 4. Toledo Museum of Art Gallery 18, 2445

Monroe St. | 419-255-8000

toledomuseum.org