Lourdes University celebrates 10 years of honoring women artists, visionaries and entrepreneurs during the W.A.V.E. Festival, in honor of National Women’s History Month. Proceeds will benefit the local area women’s charity Beach House Inc., whose mission is to help households transition from homelessness to permanent housing. 10am-4pm Saturday, March 18.

Lourdes University Franciscan Center

6832 Convent Blvd. | Sylvania

419-885-3211 | lourdes.edu/wave