Need to find a way to organize that paper collection of art or writings? Or are you simply interested in the architecture of books? Craft savvy or not, learn how to sew pages of paper together and attach them to a hard cover at Handmade Toledo’s bookbinding workshop. Bring decorative paper and/or book cloth, all other materials will be provided. For teens and adults; children with sewing experience welcome if accompanied by an adult. 1-4pm Sunday, March 19. $45.

Handmade Toledo Maker Shoppe

1717 Adams St. | 419-214-1717 | handmadetoledo.com