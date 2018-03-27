Artist Hunt Slonem Shows At Hudson Gallery: Enter His “Bold World”

Known for his bright, kaleidoscopic and neo-expressionist prints of tropical birds, bunnies and butterflies, the New York artist Hunt Slonem has made an international impact. Slonem has had solo exhibitions on six of the world’s continents and has exhibited work in more than 350 galleries and museums worldwide. On Thursday, April 6, the colorful artist’s work will be revealed at Sylvania’s Hudson Gallery for his solo show, Hunt Slonem: Bold World.

Opening Reception: 6-8pm | Friday, April 7

On view through April 28.



Hudson Gallery | 5645 N. Main St., Sylvania

419-885-8381 | Hudsongallery.net

Admission is free.