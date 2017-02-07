If you’ve been counting the days to the next Artomatic 419 since the biennial non-juried arts event was last held in April 2015, you’re likely looking forward to April when the next event should be, right? Well, The Arts Commission, host of the event, has announced that Artomatic 419 is postponed, confirming that it will not be held in 2017. Citing ongoing development in downtown Toledo and within the area’s creative community, members of the Artomatic 419 Executive Committee decided to adjust the event to better suit the needs of local talent. Help the committee shape a new era of arts programming through its online Artist Needs Survey, or by attending an Artist Focus Meetings, Noon-2pm, Wednesday, March 1 and Saturday, March 4, and 5:30-7:30pm Tuesday, March 14. Location TBA, RSVP online. For more information or to RSVP to an Artist Focus Meeting or take the Artist Needs Survey, visit theartscommission.org/stories/artomatic419