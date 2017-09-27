Artableness group exhibition at the Hudson Gallery

Despite a large lexicon, sometimes we just can’t find the right word. Such is the case with Hudson Gallery’s group exhibition, Artableness, featuring eight diverse artists, each with distinct visions. Even without an established definition, “artableness” seems a perfect description for the mix of paintings, drawings and ceramics on view. See works by Jeri Hollister, Skot Horn, Tom Marino, Susan Morosky, Candace Compton Pappas, Angela Saxon, Jan Thomas and Kay Weprin in the gallery through November 10.

Hudson Gallery

5645 N. Main St.

Sylvania | 419-885-8381

hudsongallery.net