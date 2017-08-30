Art with an impact at the 2017 Collaborative Arts Gala

In the world of creative expression, individuality is critical. A unique approach creates variety, making art an expression of the artist. Artists of all backgrounds, talents and abilities will express themselves during the 2017 Collaborative Arts Gala for a Cause, presented by The Down Syndrome Association of Toledo. Enjoy food, a cash bar, music, entertainment and works from local artists during this evening of impactful art. $25. For vendor information, contact James Meyers at 19-764-5409 or email giovanni201192@yahoo.com. 6-9pm. Saturday, September 23.

The Collingwood Arts Center

2413 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-244-2787 | Dsagt.org