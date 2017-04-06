What does the future of humanity offer? See how one artist’s vision looks on paper during Trans Human, a solo show of new works by Ann Arbor-based artist K.A. Letts. Using paper, paint and imagination, Letts has reworked origin myths from ancient culture and used them to speculate the promising and terrifying future of our species. The 2015 Toledo Area Artists Exhibition participant and recipient of the Toledo Federation of Art Societies Purchase Award is also installing a permanent mural above the gallery, on the second floor of the Secor Building. Trans Human opens on Thursday, April 20 from 6-9pm, during the Art Loop. Through May 14.

River House Arts

425 Jefferson Ave. | 419-441-4025

river-house-arts.com