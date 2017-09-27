Ancient art made contemporary

Since ancient Egypt, artists have used hot beeswax, pigment and resin to create gorgeous encaustic paintings. A difficult medium, the style has faded out of popularity over the years, but Perrysburg artist Christine Deemer is bringing it back. See how Deemer juxtaposes a contemporary, hyper-realistic aesthetic with this ancient art to create images of ocean waves during her solo exhibit, Hot Wax, Cool Waters: Encaustic Paintings by Christine Deemer, at the Perrysburg Municipal Building. On view through January 5. 207 W. Indiana Ave., 419-902-2782. mainart-ery.com