If you’re not afraid to get your hands a little dirty, The 577 Foundation is offering adult pottery classes for ages 18 and up. Beginners, advanced, and all levels in between are welcome. Learn and understand the techniques of pottery making including slab, pinch, coil, and extruder. $120. 9:30-11am. Every Wednesday from January 31 through March 7.

577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg

419-874-4174 | 577foundation.org