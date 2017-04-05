To bead or not to bead?

Whether you’re an expert jewelry-maker hunting for perfect beads, or simply a DIY novice seeking advice, local bead shops are stringing together a crafty opportunity.

You’ve always been interested in learning how to make your own jewelry but don’t know where to start, or if you just love shopping local and supporting a good cause, the Bead Shop Hop has something for you.

The 7th Annual Bead Shop Hop, April 10-15 at five participating stores from Toledo to Findlay — Bead Attic and Beads & Books, both in Toledo, Bonita Bead Boutique in Maumee, Coyote Beads & Jewelry in Bowling Green, and Juju Beadz in Findlay — all owned by local women. Seven years ago the shop owners created the Bead Shop Hop as a way to connect with the community and encourage people to visit northwest Ohio bead stores.

Carmen Smith, owner of Beads & Books, has been participating in the Hop since 2014, when Beads & Books opened. In addition to beads and jewelry-making supplies, her store sells jewelry, art and music by local artists, and a large collection of used books.

5 Stores to Visit

Customers visiting any of the five stores during the Bead Shop Hop will receive goodie bags that may include coupons, beads, wire and other beading supplies. Each store will also have giveaways and other promotions for customers.

The theme of the week is “treasure hunt” as customers who visit all five stores during the week and find the answers to the treasure hunt questions will be entered into a drawing. The grand prize is a $20 gift certificate from each of the stores, totaling $100. Runners-up will receive a gift certificate, as well.

“It’s a great event to visit the shops you don’t normally go to,” Smith said. “But it’s also a great introduction to beading if you’re not familiar…We’re happy to do demonstrations.”

Each of the stores will offer a make-and-take project. For a small fee to cover materials, customers will receive everything necessary to make a pair of earrings, a necklace or a bracelet.

At Beads & Books, the cost for the make-and-take earrings made with Swarovski crystals and freshwater pearls is $15. Customers will be shown how to make them in the store, or take the materials and instructions home to work on later.

Consider bringing hygiene items, such as soap, washcloths or toothbrushes to the Bead Shop Hop. The stores are collecting these items to benefit the Lucas, Wood and Hancock County Children Services.

For more information, visit beadshophop.weebly.com.